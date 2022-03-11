Swansea City’s winter signing Nathanael Ogbeta will be involved in the matchday squad against Blackpool this weekend.

Since making a January transfer window move from Shrewsbury Town to Swansea City, the 20-year-old has been sidelined through injury.

A hamstring injury has kept Ogbeta from making his debut for the club, but he has been working hard to recovery and rebuild his fitness levels and now, the former Manchester City youngster is set to be involved in his first matchday squad with the club.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Swansea City boss Martin has said that Ogbeta will be in the squad for this weekend’s clash with Blackpool.

Martin said that while bringing him straight back into the side would be a big ask, there will be an opportunity for Ogbeta to stake his claim for a starting spot “soon”. Here’s what he had to say:

“Thankfully, we’ve got Nat coming back but he hasn’t played at this level before and hasn’t been able to train a huge amount.

“He’s been back for a week training with the boys on the grass so they’ll be an opportunity for him soon.

“He’s in the squad tomorrow – it would be a big ask for him to start a game, but we’ve got three games in a week and then a good period, in terms of the international break, to get some work into him.”

The battle for a starting spot

Ryan Manning’s four-game suspension means there will be one less person competing for a starting spot on the left-hand side.

Given Ogbeta’s lack of game time, fellow former Manchester City academy talent Joel Latibeaudiere will fancy his chances of coming back into the starting XI having been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

As Martin said, Ogbeta is new to Championship level, and given that Swansea City look won’t be battling for safety or promotion this season, it could be a good environment for the youngster to learn the league while bidding to get back to full sharpness after an extended absence.