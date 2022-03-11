Charlton Athletic have Sean Clare back available this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic welcome him into contention again because he has now served his three game suspension.

Clare, 25, was sent off in the 4-0 defeat to Oxford United on 19th February.

He has since sat out of games against MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Story so far at Charlton

Charlton swooped to sign Clare last summer from Oxford United and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the London club.

He has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks this season and has chipped in with a single goal and three assists.

The Londoner actually had a spell as a youngster in their academy before going on to have stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Gillingham and Hearts.

Oxford landed him in 2020 but he struggled to make an impact with Karl Robinson’s side and was loaned out to Burton Albion for the second-half of the last campaign.

Clare has found a permanent home at Charlton now and will be looking to get back into the side for their trip to Accrington this weekend.

Johnnie Jackson’s men haven’t won for the past six league games and have slipped to 16th in the League One table, eight points above the drop zone. They have 11 matches left and won’t want to be sucked into any trouble.

They have missed Clare over the past few games and his availability is a boost for their tricky clash against mid-table Stanley.