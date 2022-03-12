Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has hailed his Blades teammate Morgan Gibbs-White in a recent interview.

Sheffield United currently sit in 5th position in the Championship and have been on a good run of form in recent weeks to get there.

With Sheffield United’s current form they look to be massive threat in the Championship promotion race, and with a game in hand on Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town they could potentially be looking to push for automatic promotion given Bournemouth’s recent poor form.

Two players who have contributed to the Blades’ recent form are midfielders Berge and Gibbs-White. Berge opened the scoring in their most recent match against Middlesbrough with Gibbs-White then going on to score one and assist one in a 4-1 win.

With the Norwegian international being linked away from the club last summer – Berge decided to stay and it looks like he made the right decision.

Berge went on plenty of compliments to give his team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White in a recent interview. Berge said when questioned:

“Morgan is a very, very good player. He’s easy to link with, he reads he game quick and has very quick feet.

“He’s sharp on and off the ball. His movement is very good and it’s easy to find him and, obviously, I can tell he has been playing at a high level before with Wolves.

“He’s come here and shown every game what he is capable of. I am enjoying that and the rest of the team are.”

What’s next for the duo?

With Gibbs-White only at the club on loan, all Blades fans would definitely want him around Bramall Lane on a permanent. With promotion on the cards as well, this transfer could well come to fruition.

Gibbs-White never had the best time at Wolves, he picked up Premier League experience but never shone like he is doing now at Sheffield United.

But whether or not Wolves will sell an impressive youngster in Gibbs-White remains to be seen, despite recent interest emerging in the Englishman.

Berge will most likely look to stay at Bramall Lane after this season if the Blades go up, but if they don’t make a return to the Premier League there will definitely be interest in him.

Up next for the Blades is Coventry City away later this afternoon.