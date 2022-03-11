Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed the Bluebirds “were interested” in young striker Cameron Archer before Preston North End signed him on loan.

Aston Villa sent young forward Archer out on loan in January, giving him the chance to prove himself and further his development in the Championship.

Preston North End secured a deal, and Archer has made good on his opportunity to showcase his skills on the senior stage. The 20-year-old has netted five goals in 10 games, becoming a popular figure among the Deepdale faithful and showing why he’s so highly rated back at Aston Villa.

The Lilywhites face Cardiff City this weekend and now, it has emerged that Archer could have been lining up for the opposition if Bluebirds boss Morison had had his way.

As quoted by Wales Online, Morison revealed he was interested in bringing the young striker to South Wales in January.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Ryan [Lowe]’s done great and they’ve made some good signings.

“Cameron Archer’s a really good signing. Someone we were interested in as well. We had a conversation, like we had to do with all the loan players. We had to put presentations together for all of them and we did that for a couple of players at Aston Villa, and they decided to go to other teams.

“That was it. Not really any different to any conversations we’ve had with other players.”

The upcoming clash…

Both Preston North End and Cardiff City look as though they will be playing Championship football next season, but the Lilywhites are still in with an outside chance of breaking into the top-six if they can put a run together.

Three points could see Ryan Lowe’s men rise as high as 9th if results elsewhere go their way.

On the other hand, Cardiff City are 18 points clear of the drop and 15 away from the play-offs down in 17th, so barring something extraordinary, Morison’s men will be playing second-tier football next year.