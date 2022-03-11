Bradford City’s Liam Ridehalgh is getting closer to his return to the action, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City have been without the defender since 8th February against Stevenage.

Ridehalgh, 30, has been out as the club follow concussion protocols.

He has missed the past four games and his side have lost every match whilst he has been sidelined.

New era at Bradford

It is a new era at Bradford following the appointment of former Premier League boss Mark Hughes. He was chosen as the man to replace Derek Adams but has lost his opening two games against Mansfield Town and Swindon Town respectively.

Their chances of making the play-offs have all but faded away this term and the club currently sit 15th in the league table, 16 points off the top seven with 11 games left.

The Bantams swooped top sign Ridehalgh last summer on a free transfer after his contract at fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers expired.

He has since slotted in nicely into their side and has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

The experienced defender started his career at Huddersfield Town and went on to play 26 times for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Swindon Town, Chesterfield and Rotherham United to gain experience.

Tranmere landed him in 2013 and he spent eight years with the Merseyside club, playing 281 times before heading out the exit door last year.

Bradford hope he is back soon and are in action tomorrow away at Forest Green Rovers.