Rotherham United youngster Jacob Gratton has extended his loan at Farsley Celtic, as announced by their official club website.

Rotherham United have let the attacker remain with the National League North outfit for another month.

Gratton, 20, was given the green light to link up with the Yorkshire outfit in February to get some experience under his belt.

He has since made five appearances in all competitions for Russ Wilcox’s side, chipping in with a single goal.

Rotherham story so far

Gratton has been on the books of local side Rotherham since the age of nine and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Millers at various youth levels over the years and was handed his first professional contract back in 2020.

Paul Warne’s side loaned him out for the first time to Scarborough Athletic a couple of years ago and handed him his first-team debut earlier in this campaign in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Gratton has since played once more for the League One table toppers and spent time on loan with Guiseley earlier this season to get some game time.

He played 17 times for the Lions in all competitions but didn’t find the net before switching to Farsley.

The Millers will be hoping he can carry on boosting his development over the next four weeks before evaluating what to do with him next.

Warne’s men are back in action tomorrow away at Wycombe Wanderers and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to MK Dons last weekend.