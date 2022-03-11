Middlesbrough ace Isaiah Jones is been tracked by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, as reported by 90min.com.

Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future after his impressive season.

Jones, 22, has burst into their side after being handed his debut by former boss Neil Warnock on the opening day of the campaign against Fulham.

90min.com suggest he is also attracting interest from clubs in Europe, with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax and RB Leipzig also mentioned in their report.

Jones’ season in stats

Across all competitions, Jones has made 37 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal and nine assists.

He has started 30 games and has been brought on as a substitute on seven occasions, as per WhoScored.

On the defensive front, the Londoner does his bit to help out and averages 1.9 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and 0.9 clearances per game.

The majority of the work he does is going forward and Jones is regularly seen bombing down the right-hand side for Boro with his blistering pace. He makes 1.5 dribbles, has 0.7 shots and completes 1.2 key passes per match for Chris Wilder’s men on average.

He is also fouled an average of 2.2 times as opposition defenders try and get near to him and he has a pass completion percentage of 76.7%.

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can keep hold of him for as long as they can amid links to some top flight clubs.

They handed him a new bumper contract in November on a deal until 2025 so are under no pressure to cash in on him this summer.