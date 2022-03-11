Coventry City host Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield United make the trip to the Ricoh Arena this Saturday, to face Mark Robins’ Coventry City side.

The Sky Blues started this season in blistering form but have since dropped off, sitting in 11th place of the table after back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

Sheffield United meanwhile sit in 5th after their 4-1 demolition of Middlesbrough last time out. Paul Heckingbottom has galvanised the club and they look set to claim a top-six spot by the end of the season.

The Blades have several standout players in their side and speaking to ccfc.co.uk ahead of this weekend, Robins singled out two Sheffield United players for praise:

“Sheffield United have a squad full of quality and they’ve got the Championship’s all-time leading scorer in their ranks and he scores goals and that’s what he’s done his whole career Billy Sharp.

“Morgan Gibbs-White is a Premier League player and all the other lads have been in the Premier League for the last two years, so they’ve had that experience and those are the challenges we face, but we look forward to it and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Premier League bound?

The Blades went into this season as title contenders following their relegation from the Premier League. But after their sluggish start under Slavisa Jokanovic, it looked like a mid-table finish was on the cards.

Heckingbottom though has completely transformed Sheffield United’s season and now the clubs looks on course to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight, with the Blades now just five points outside the top two and with 11 games of their season remaining.

A trip to Coventry City is a tough assignment – Coventry are capable of beating anyone in the Championship and they have some quality players of their own, so Heckingbottom will need the likes of Sharp and Gibbs-White to step up, and help fire United to victory.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.