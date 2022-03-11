Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed in-form Luton Town to defeat out of sorts QPR 2-1 when the two sides meet later this week.

Luton Town host QPR on Sunday afternoon in a clash between two sides vying for the Championship play-off places.

Heading into the tie, it’s the Hatters that have the wind in their sails. Nathan Jones’ side are one of the league’s in-form sides having won four of their last five games. Kenilworth Road has become a fortress for Luton Town this season, picking 16 points from a possible 18 in their last six home games.

As for QPR, their faltering form has been their push for promotion hit a sticky patch in recent months. The R’s have dropped out of the play-off spots and into 7th, behind Luton Town in 6th, but they would overtake the hosts with a win on Sunday.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Luton Town to take all three points from Sunday’s tie, predicting a 2-1 loss for QPR.

“Luton got back to winning ways in midweek as they battled past Coventry. They moved back into the play-off places before the weekend began and it looks like they will be in the shake-up until the end of the season now.

“QPR, meanwhile, have dropped out of the top six after just one win in six. They are stuttering and they need to arrest the slide before the rest of the campaign drifts away from them. But on current form this has to be a home win.”

The implications

A draw would be better for Luton Town than QPR probably, but both sides will be determined to take all three points.

If Luton Town emerge victorious, they could rise as high as 4th place if results elsewhere go their way, As for QPR, a win would put them back in the play-off spots and potentially back up to 4th.

The game, taking place at Kenilworth Road, kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday.