Tranmere Rovers’ Jay Spearing will step up his recovery from injury next week, as detailed on their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers have been without him since 1st February when he went off against Stevenage.

Spearing, 33, has missed the last seven league games now and will be absent again as Mansfield Town come to town tonight.

The experienced midfielder is back running on the grass now though as he looks to return to the action.

Tranmere have missed him

Tranmere have missed Spearing’s influence in the centre of midfield over the past month or so and have slipped out of the automatic promotion places whilst he has been sidelined.

Micky Mellon’s men are now 7th in the League Two table and are clinging on to their place in the play-offs by a thread with Swindon Town just a point behind them in 8th position.

The Whites are winless in their last five league games and have conceded seven goals in their last two matches as they prepare to face a Mansfield side who are unbeaten in their last 14.

Getting Spearing back will be a big boost going into the final stages of the season as Tranmere look to get their push for promotion back on track.

He joined the Merseyside club in 2020 having previously played for Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool and has been ever-present over the past couple of campaigns.

Everton loan man Lewis Warrington has taken his place in midfield for the Whites whilst he has been out injured.