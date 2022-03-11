Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Josh Kayode is in contention to play this weekend.

Rotherham United left the striker out of their game against Hartlepool United in midweek.

Kayode, 21, suffered a knee injury but has now recovered ahead of the trip to Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

The youngster came off the bench in the last league game against MK Dons.

Warne has said, as per the official club website:

“JJ has recovered from his knee and should be okay for the weekend.”

Boost for Rotherham

Kayode provides Rotherham with an alternative option up front and will be eager to play his part in their push for the League One title.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with two goals and four assist.

The attacker was the subject of strong interest in the January transfer window but his side decided to keep hold of him until the end of the season.

Kayode has been on the books of the Yorkshire club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. He was a regular at various youth levels before he was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Manchester City Under-21s in 2017.

The Millers have loaned him out to Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle United over recent seasons to gain experience but decided not to this term.

He missed the cup win over Hartlepool but wasn’t needed in the end after his teammates won on penalties to book their place in the final at Wembley.

Rotherham make the trip down south to Wycombe tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their loss against MK Dons in the league last weekend.