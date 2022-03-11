Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has been linked with Premier League side West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Claret and Hugh reported at the start of this month that Nottingham Forest star Worrall has been a long-term target for David Moyes.

West Ham could do with another option at the heart of defence and have dipped into the Championship before, and based on this season, there are few better options at centre-back than Worrall.

His dominant displays and leadership have been crucial in helping Forest rise up the table under Steve Cooper’s management. As it stands, the City Ground outfit occupy 10th place, sitting five points away from the play-offs.

Worrall’s season in stats…

Across all competitions, Worrall has played 30 times for Nottingham Forest this season – 27 times in the Championship and three times in the FA Cup. In that time, he has won only one man of the match award though, as per WhoScored.

Defensively, Worrall averages 1.9 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3.5 clearances and 0.9 blocks per game, putting up impressive numbers across the board. He also wins 0.7 offsides and commits 0.7 fouls per game.

His strength in passing plays a crucial role in bringing the ball out of defence, averaging 4.5 long balls and 0.1 key passes per game. Overall, he plays an average of 54.4 passes per game, managing a completion rate of 76.7%.

Worrall also averages 0.6 shots and wins 0.8 fouls per game, as well as 0.6 dribbles.

The 25-year-old is a key cog in Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side and losing him would be a huge blow, especially given how well the trio of him, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna has worked over the past few months.

If Nottingham Forest are unable to win promotion this season, Worrall may well attract further interest over the summer too, with his performances showing that he is ready to test himself at a higher level.