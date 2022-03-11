Bolton Wanderers’ Kyle Dempsey will return to training next week, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Bolton Wanderers will face Plymouth Argyle without the midfielder tomorrow.

Dempsey, 26, picked up a groin problem and has been out of action for recent clashes.

He still isn’t ready for this weekend but his side are hoping he will be fit for the clash against Crewe Alexandra next week.

Bolton story so far

Bolton swooped to sign Dempsey from Gillingham in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

He has been a hit with the North West club since his winter switch and has strengthened their side.

Dempsey started his career with local side Carlisle United as a youngster before embarking on spells in the Football League at Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United.

The Gills landed him back in 2020 and he was a standout player for the Kent club over the past season-and-a-half in League One, scoring nine goals in 66 games in all competitions.

Bolton are currently sat in 11th place in the table and are seven points off the play-offs with nine games left to play.

They have been in decent form over recent times and will be looking to close the gap on the top six further by beating 6th place Plymouth.

MJ Williams and Aaron Morley have been their central midfield partnership for the past few games and Dempsey faces a battle to get in ahead of them when he is back.