Sheffield United loanee Morgan Gibbs-White has been in fine form in the Championship this season.

Gibbs-White’s form in the Championship this season has been a huge factor in Sheffield United’s resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades are currently sat in 5th place of the Championship table after their impressive 4-1 win over Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough last time out, in which Gibbs-White grabbed the fourth and final goal of the game.

That goal was his eight in the Championship this season. The 22-year-old has so far played 24 times in the league for Sheffield United, grabbing seven assists along the way too.

But a recent report from TEAMtalk has revealed that all of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are looking into a summer deal to sign the Wolves man, with his parent club yet to decide what they’ll do with him in the summer.

Gibbs-White’s season in numbers…

Gibbs-White has some impressive averages for this season so far.

From his 24 league outings for the Blades, Gibbs-White averages 1.7 key passes per game and 1.3 successful dribbles.

Elsewhere, the Englishman averages 1.5 aerial duels won, 0.9 tackles and 0.6 clearances, managing on average 38 passes per game with a pass success rate of 75.7% (WhoScored).

And to add to his goals and assists for Sheffield United this season, Gibbs-White has also picked up four Man of the Match awards.

To put those stats into some context, Gibbs-White’s highly-rated Wolves teammate Daniel Podence averages 1.2 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per game, having recorded two goals and two assists in 22 Championship outings this season.

Gibbs-White then has certainly proved his worth in the Championship this season and with his Wolves contract lasting a few more years yet, Wolves could demand a high asking price for his services this summer.