Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says he isn’t ruling out Mason O’Malley and Ross Millen for the rest of the season.

Scunthorpe United’s manager is still hopeful the pair can play a part between now and the summer.

The duo both sat out of the Iron’s last game away at Crawley Town.

They are sidelined for a ‘sustained period of time’ now but the club will closely monitor their developments.

Hill has said, as per the official club website:

“They’re both out for a sustained period of time, with respect to their injuries, and we’re going to have to monitor the situation. I’m not going to rule them out for the rest of the season, as there are 11 games left, but we’ve got to make sure they’re fit.

“Who’s to say, both players could be highly influential in the last four or five games, but I’m not too sure at this moment in time. At the minute, they belong to the medical department now and I’m just going to focus on the players we have available.”

Blow for Scunthorpe

Their website says O’Malley has a thigh strain, whilst Millen has picked up ligament damage.

Scunthorpe are bottom of the Football League and risk dropping into non-league for the first time ever this season. They are nine points from safety with 11 games left of the season to play.

Next up for Hill’s side is a home clash against 19th place Colchester United tomorrow.

They go into some crucial games now without two key defenders. O’Malley, 20, has made 24 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and has enjoyed plenty of game time.

Millen made the move to the Sands Venue Stadium last summer after spending his whole career to date in Scotland with the likes of Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde, Queen’s Park and Kilmarnock. He has played 21 times this term in his first ever taste of English football.

Hill hopes the defensive duo can return before the end of the season as his side look to avoid the drop.