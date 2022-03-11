Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke is still a number of weeks away from returning, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey will get a run out with the U23s next week, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are waiting for the key first-team pair to return to the action.

Aneke, 28, picked up a muscle injury in the game against Bolton Wanderers last month.

The attacker has missed the past five games in the league.

Charlton need the pair back

Aneke made the move back to The Valley from Birmingham City in the January transfer window and has been missed over recent times.

He has found the net twice since his winter switch and is a proven goal scorer at League One level, having fired 16 goals in all competitions last season for the Addicks.

Forster-Caskey hasn’t played for the whole of this campaign after suffering an ACL injury in a clash against Lincoln City late last term.

Charlton have missed him in the middle of the park and getting him back for the final stage of the season will be a massive boost.

He has been with the club since 2017 and has played 111 games to date.

Johnnie Jackson’s side haven’t won in their past six games and will be hoping to pick up a result away at Accrington Stanley this weekend to halt their slide.

They are currently 16th in the league table and eight points above the relegation zone with 11 matches left to play so won’t want to be dragged into the relegation dogfight.