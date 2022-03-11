Fulham have been linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers star man Dapo Afolayan ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Bolton News reported on Thursday that Fulham have been watching over Afolayan in the last few months, although nothing official has been registered as of yet.

Afolayan has been at the heart of everything good at the University of Bolton Stadium. His form has helped Ian Evatt’s side maintain their hopes of breaking into the League One play-off spots before the season ends, with the Trotters sat in 11th place. They are seven points away from the top-six with nine games remaining.

Bolton Wanderers could face some interest in Afolayan this summer if they remain in League One, and a club like Fulham certainly have the financial means to make a move happen.

Afolayan’s season in stats

Across all competitions, Afolayan has played 42 times for Bolton Wanderers this season. In the process, he has chipped in with 13 goals and five assists, with most of his outings coming on the left-wing. However, he has operated centrally as a striker or attacking midfielder too.

WhoScored has Afolayan winning five man of the match awards over the course of the season, with his goal and assist contributions making a telling impact. He has averaged a match rating of 7.12 across all competitions, ranking him behind only Marlon Fossey among his Bolton Wanderers teammates.

His tendency to cut in and try his luck on goal is shown by his 3.2 shots per game, also averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.5 dribbles and 2.7 fouls won per game. He averages 25.4 passes per game with a success rate of 75.3%.

Defensively, Afolayan chips in with 1.9 tackles per game and commits an average of 1.6 fouls, also managing 0.6 interceptions and 0.5 clearances.

As far as left-sided forwards go, there aren’t many better in League One than Bolton Wanderers’ Afolayan. With Fulham looking set for an immediate return to the Premier League though, it would be a big step up to go from the third-tier to the top-flight this summer.

However, at 24, Afolayan still has plenty of time to acclimatise to a higher level and maximise his potential. With that in mind though, he may not come cheap, given that he is contracted to Bolton Wanderers for another two years yet.