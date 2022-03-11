Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says he tried to sign Tom James when he was at Swindon Town.

Leyton Orient’s new manager managed the Welshman at former club Salford City and the pair have now reunited.

Wellens, 41, has been chosen as the O’s replacement for Kenny Jackett this week.

He will take charge of his first game tomorrow away at Hartlepool United.

James is a player who Wellens is a fan of and he has said, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“He’s a top footballer, he’s got fantastic ability and earlier in the season I think he was one of the best players at the club.

“For a full-back he has potential to get six or seven goals and double-figure assists for the season. Unfortunately he has got a problem at the moment but I think the supporters know Tom James is a good footballer, I tried to sign him twice, once at Swindon and then obviously at Salford.”

Leyton Orient spell so far

Leyton Orient swooped to sign James last summer after his departure from Hibernian at the end of last season. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with four goals and five assists.

The former Wales youth international is currently out injured though and his side have missed him over the past couple of months.

He started his career at Cardiff City and made one senior appearance for their first-team before spending three years at Yeovil Town.

Hibs signed him in 2019 and he spent two years on the books of the Scottish side, spending the majority of it out on loan at Wigan Athletic and Salford.

Wellens worked with him with the latter last season and now has the opportunity to do so again when he is fit.

Leyton Orient are currently 20th in the table and are four points above the relegation zone with 13 games left to play. They go into this weekend’s game on the back of back-to-back 2-2 draws.