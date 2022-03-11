Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Bradford City centre-back Paudie O’Connor.

The Star have revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are among a number of League One clubs looking into a deal to sign O’Connor, 24, this summer, who is out of contract at Bradford City by then.

The former Leeds United man has been in fine form once again for the Bantams this season, though Mark Hughes’ side have now lost their last five in League One and slumped into 15th.

O’Connor then could be one of a number of players who departs in the summer and he could yet make the switch across Yorkshire to Sheffield Wednesday.

O’Connor’s season in stats…

O’Connor has featured 35 times in League Two so far this season, scoring three goals. – he’s picked up eight yellow cards and one red card.

As per WhoScored, O’Connor has claimed four Man of the Match awards and averages 6.1 aerial duels won per game in League Two.

To add to that impressive number, O’Connor averages 1.5 tackles, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 interceptions per game, as well as 4.8 clearances.

In terms of passing ability, O’Connor manages 0.3 key passes per game and 32.7 passes per game, with 65.2% pass success rate.

In comparison, Chey Dunkley who has been one of the Owls’ best defenders this season, averages 1.9 tackles per game, 0.7 blocks, 1.9 interceptions and 4.8 clearances – near identical stats to O’Connor.

The Irishman then looks like he’d be a solid signing for Sheffield Wednesday who may be left short on defensive numbers in the summer, with a number of players in the final months of their Hillsborough contracts.

O’Connor at 24 years old too would be a decent signing for the future and arriving on a free, it could be one of the more shrewd pieces of transfer business that the club has overseen in recent years.