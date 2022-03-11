Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Fulham to defeat Barnsley 3-1 when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Fulham travel to Oakwell this weekend to face Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley, with both sides fighting at either end of the Championship table.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers look as though they are destined to bounce back to the Premier League. Fulham sit 14 points clear of 2nd place Bournemouth at the summit of the table, with a run of four consecutive wins standing them in good stead for a top-flight return.

As for Barnsley, their recent run of three wins in four has given them a fighting chance of staying up when they previously looked cut adrift. The Tykes sit 23rd as it stands, five points away from 21st placed Reading.

Unsurprisingly, Fulham are favourites to take all three points from Saturday’s clash, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted the visitors to pick up an expected win.

“Barnsley were so, so close to a massive win in midweek, and it was gutting for them to lose two crucial points against Stoke so late on.

“There should be more confidence there, but this is a big ask. Fulham are cruising back into the Premier League, and this should be one stop that takes them three points closer to promotion.”

The implications

A win for Fulham would make it five in a row and could put them as far as 17 points clear at the top if Bournemouth lose.

If the two were to play out a draw, it would definitely mean more to Barnsley, giving them some confidence as well as a valuable point. If the hosts are able to pull off an unlikely win though, it could see them overtake Derby County to move into 22nd place and would leave them three points behind Reading.

The game, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.