Huddersfield Town make the trip to The Hawthorns tonight, to face Steve Bruce’s West Brom.

The Baggies go into this game on the back off their first win under Bruce – a 2-0 win away at Hull City which ended a run of seven games without a win.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town meanwhile sit in 3rd place of the Championship table and are unbeaten in 16 league fixtures.

West Brom team news

Bruce has some long-term injury absentees at the moment, in Kean Bryan (ACL) Daryl Dike (hamstring).

Kenneth Zohore (hamstring) remains sidelined and so too does Matt Phillips (stress fracture), who are both unlikely to feature tonight.

Elsewhere, West Brom have a relatively clean bill of health ahead of tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

Bartley

O’Shea

Furlong

Mowatt

Livermore

Gardner-Hickman

Robinson

Grant

Expect Bruce to name a largely unchanged side from the one that won away at Hull City last time out.

One change that he could consider though is bringing in Dara O’Shea for Semi Ajayi – O’Shea was rested v Hull City but could be preferred over Ajayi who’s shown inconsistencies this season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman proved to be valuable inclusions in the side against Hull and so both should keep their places in a three-man midfielder, with five at the back for Bruce.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.