Middlesbrough travel to Millwall on Saturday afternoon in the hopes of turning their away form around.

Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five away from home, drawing the other, and are in desperate need of points on their travels if they are to keep pace with the division’s top six.

Contrastingly they are have the second-best home form in the division, and so will need to replicate their performances at the Riverside away from home as best they can.

Millwall on the other hand have been in fine form at The Den, winning four of their last five there. The Lions are just two points behind Boro and one place below them.

A win would see Gary Rowett’s side leapfrog Middlesbrough and within a point of the top six if other results go their way.

The reverse fixture saw the points shared between the two sides in a 1-1 draw. Matt Crooks netted in the 15th minute before a Sol Bamba own goal cancelled out the opener just over 10 minutes later.

A point would stop the rot for Boro and could take them level on points with QPR above them, yet Millwall would remain where they are or lower pending other results.

But Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter David Prutton doesn’t think both sides will leave the Den with a point. Writing in his weekly predictions column he predicts a different outcome.

‘Millwall’s winning run came to an end on Tuesday night, but they battled well for a draw at Blackburn and it keeps them within reach of the play-offs,’ he said.

‘Middlesbrough came undone badly at Sheffield United in midweek, and that is not a night Chris Wilder will want to remember.

‘Having said that, their away form has been poor of late and I can see this being another day to forget for Boro.’

He has predicted Millwall to win 2-1.