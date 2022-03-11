West Brom host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Carlos Corberan takes his Huddersfield Town side to The Hawthorns tonight, to face Steve Bruce’s West Brom in the Championship.

The Terriers currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table after a fine season so far whilst the Baggies are slumped in 13th, having picked up their first win under Bruce against Hull City last time out.

Tonight’s game promises to be another entertaining one on Sky Sports and making his prediction ahead of the game, David Prutton had this to say:

“West Brom head into the weekend in the bottom half of the Championship table, which is quite remarkable really considering where they really ought to be. Although they did finally get a first win under Steve Bruce last week.

“Huddersfield are on a remarkable run. They will hope that defeat in the FA Cup on Monday won’t halt their league momentum. This is a chance to keep the pressure on Bournemouth, I think they will stay unbeaten but it will be a draw.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 1-1 draw.

All to play for…

Going into tonight’s game, Huddersfield Town have it all to play for. Corberan’s side have been the league’s surprise package this season and a point tonight would see them move into 2nd place ahead of Bournemouth, though the Cherries have three games in hand on Huddersfield as it stands.

West Brom meanwhile will be looking to finish this season strongly as to set them up for the next campaign.

They could yet achieve a top half finish, maybe even top 10. Given the winless run they went on previous, a top 10 finish would be a decent achievement for Bruce and a good performance against Huddersfield Town tonight would instil a lot of confidence into his players.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.