Bristol Rovers loan star Elliot Anderson has been called up to Scotland’s U21 squad later this month and could miss two League Two games as a result.

The 19-year-old playmaker has represented Scotland on an international level before, featuring for the U16s and U17s.

Now, Anderson has earned a call-up to the U21s squad, rewarding him for his efforts since joining Bristol Rovers on loan from Newcastle United.

As a result though, Bristol Rovers will be without Anderson for at least one game. Scotland U21’s fixture with Turkey (March 25th) is a day before the Gas’ league clash with Carlisle United. The following weekend, Bradford City visit the Memorial Stadium, four days after Anderson and Scotland face Kazakhstan away from home.

It will be hoped that Anderson can return for the second game, but it remains to be seen whether he will or not.

In his absence…

Anderson has held down the starting spot in attacking midfield since his temporary arrival, so there will be a battle to see who can assume his role when he heads off on international duty.

Antony Evans could move into a slightly more advanced role to play as a number 10 rather than a deeper-lying playmaker. That would open the door for one of Paul Coutts, Sam Finley or Jon Nolan to come into the starting XI.

Sion Spence would be more of a like-for-like change, but he has struggled for game time since joining on loan and hasn’t been involved in a matchday squad since February 12th.