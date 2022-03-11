Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said there is still “no change” on Panutche Camara’s contract situation after he was offered a fresh deal last month.

The Guinea-Bissau international has been a mainstay in the Plymouth Argyle side since signing in the summer of 2020, and his importance has been felt this season.

Camara has played 39 times for the Pilgrims across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

His form has led to questions over his immediate future, with his contract also up at the end of the season. Attempts have been made to secure the midfielder’s future, but there is still no change on his situation.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher stated that there is no news on Camara’s contract situation. He went on to add that the presence of his agent at the Morecambe win on Tuesday night isn’t something anyone should read too much into.

“There is still no change,” Schumacher said.

“But he was good the other night when he came on. He was bright, he looked sharp.

“Pan is in a good place, but still no news, still nothing further. His agent was here the other night though. I said ‘hello’ to him.”

The task at hand…

While Plymouth Argyle will have one eye on the summer transfer window, the main focus will be the club’s push for promotion to the Championship.

With 11 games remaining, the Pilgrims sit in 6th place, one point ahead of 7th placed Wycombe Wanderers. They have the advantage of games in hand on the teams around them too, with Wigan Athletic the only team above them with a game in hand on the Pilgrims.

Having Camara at his best will be a huge boost for Plymouth Argyle’s promotion hopes, with his ability to carry the ball forward and knack of breaking up the play making him a key player in the middle of the park.