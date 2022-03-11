Mansfield Town have Oli Hawkins back available for tonight’s trip to Tranmere Rovers, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town welcome the defender back from suspension.

Hawkins, 29, has missed the past two games against Bradford City and Exeter City respectively after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Farrend Rawson has stepped into his position and scored in the 2-1 win against the Grecians last time out.

Mansfield eyeing promotion

Mansfield are flying in League Two at the moment and are currently sat in 6th place in the table, level on points with this evening’s opponents Tranmere with three games in hand on the Whites.

Nigel Clough’s side are a point outside the automatic promotion places and would rise into the top three ahead if they win at Prenton Park.

The Stags made a poor start to this season but have catapulted themselves up the table over the past few months. They are unbeaten in their last 14 league games with their last loss coming way back on 23rd November against Sutton United.

Mansfield swooped to sign Hawkins in June last year and he has made 31 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with six goals.

The Londoner has also played up front in his career so offers useful versatility to the Stags. He is experienced in the Football League and has previously played for the likes of Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in the past.

Having Hawkins eligible for tonight is a boost for Mansfield and gives Clough something to think about in terms of his team selection.