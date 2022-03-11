Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said clubs will need “deep pockets” to sign their key players amid reported Championship interest in Dapo Afolayan and Ricardo Santos.

Earlier this week, it was reported that both Afolayan and Santos are attracting higher league interest.

Fulham are said to have been keeping tabs on the former over recent months, while the latter is attracting Championship attention too.

However, despite the rumoured interest in two of his standout players, Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt isn’t panicking, moving to send a warning to potential suitors.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt stated that interested clubs will need “deep pockets” if they wish to prize their prized assets away from the University of Bolton Stadium. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I expect it because I think we’ve got some good players but I’ve said before this club is now in a position because of Sharon (Brittan) and the rest of the board that we don’t have to sell, so I hope they’ve got deep pockets.”

He went on to add that he and the board will be doing all they can to keep star men on board, though admitted that every player has their price and heads can be easily turned in the modern game.

The run-in…

Before the transfer window opens again in the summer, Bolton Wanderers still have something to play for.

A late charge for the play-offs isn’t out of the question just yet, with the Trotters sat in 11th, seven points away from the top-six. It’ll be an uphill battle given that Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers are also in the fight, but an entertaining end to the League One season awaits.

Next up for Bolton Wanderers is an important tie with Plymouth Argyle, where a win could move them within four points of the play-offs.