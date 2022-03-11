Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Aapo Halme will return to the first-team fold this weekend.

Barnsley are back in action at home to table toppers Fulham tomorrow.

Halme, 23, has sat out over the past couple of matches and last played for the Yorkshire club in their FA Cup clash against Huddersfield Town in January.

He played for their Under-23s last week against Coventry City to get some minutes under his belt and is in contention to make the 18-man squad.

Asbaghi has said, as per the official club website:

“There’s no further updates on any of the players, but Aapo Halme will return.”

Another option for Barnsley

Halme provides Barnsley with more competition and depth in the centre of defence. It has been a very frustrating season for him on the injury front and he has only made seven appearances in all competitions this term, five of which have come in the league.

He is fit and ready to play for the senior side again now if needed as they look to try and survive in the Championship.

The Finland international made the move to Oakwell back in 2019 and has been a regular for the Tykes in the previous two campaigns.

Asbaghi’s side haven’t been in bad form recently but were dealt a hefty blow when Stoke City denied them of three points in their last game with Lewis Baker equalising at the death.

Barnsley have lost once in their last five games in the league but remain 23rd in the league table, five points off safety with 11 matches left to play.

Fulham go into tomorrow’s clash 14 points clear at the top of the table.