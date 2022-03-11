West Brom host Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on Friday night in a clash between two sides with promotion ambitions.

This weekend’s Championship action kicks off tonight as Huddersfield Town travel to West Brom.

Many would have thought the hosts would be in and around the push for automatic promotion but they have dropped down into 13th. At the other end of the spectrum, Huddersfield Town sit in 3rd, though many would have thought they’d be down in mid-table.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“West Brom’s winless streak came to an end last time out, while Huddersfield Town’s undefeated run came to an end, so this isn’t an easy one to call.

“Although Steve Bruce’s players have the talent, I think the Terriers’ desire and determination will see them pick up all three points here. Corberan has shown he has the knack of galvanising his players for big moments and a win tonight would be huge for their promotion push.

“It should be narrow, but Huddersfield will be able to get the job done.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“After West Brom picked up that win at Hull last time out, it makes tonight’s game very hard to predict. Bruce certainly has the players capable of beating any side in the division but they remain inconsistent, and unpredictable.

“Huddersfield on the other hand are arguably the league’s most consistent side. They’ve quietly gone about their season and have come into automatic promotion contention – deservedly so as well.

“Both sides still have it all to play for in this campaign and with West Brom having a sturdy defence, and the Terriers having sometimes struggled to put chances away, I’ll predict a low-scoring draw tonight.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Will Gregory (@Billygregz1927)

“West Brom have been very underwhelming this season in how far they’ve fallen down the table in recent times. Steve Bruce’s men will however look to build upon last week’s win over Hull even though they were the first goals scored during his tenure.

“Karlan Grant could prove to be important after finding some form again last week.

“Huddersfield on the other hand have been one of the shocks of the season. The Terriers have improved massively this season and have at times looked unstoppable going forward.

“Welsh International Sorba Thomas could prove to be the difference in the amount of assists he’s grabbed himself this season and striker Danny Ward could also cause some trouble after scoring 11 goals so far this season.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-2 Huddersfield