Hull City plan to replace first-team coach Tony Pennock this summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been dealt a blow with the Welshman deciding to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Tigers intend to bring someone in to step into his shoes but will leave it until the summer.

Pennock, 50, has been with the Yorkshire club since 2014 but is heading out the exit door.

Hull boss, Shota Arveladze, has said:

“At this moment, I haven’t been too busy with this because we’ve been concentrating (on the games coming up).

“I have to say, he’s done a great job in this club and I will have to be on the lookout to replace him well – the time, I hope will come to think about that.”

Pennock’s time at Hull

Pennock joined Hull eight years ago as an academy coach after having coaching spells with the Wales semi-professional national team, Port Talbot Town and Aberystwyth Town.

He worked with Premier League starlet Jarrod Bowen in the academy before making the step up to the first-team fold early on his time at the MKM Stadium.

The former Wigan Athletic and Yeovil Town goalkeeper has since worked under the likes of Leonid Slutsky, Nigel Adkins and Grant McCann.

Hull’s immediate focus will be on staying up in the Championship this term before deciding who to bring in as his replacement.

The Tigers are back in action this weekend and have an away trip to Birmingham City as they look to climb away from 20th position in the table.

Their 2-0 loss at home to West Bromwich Albion last time out leaves them 13 points above the drop zone with 10 games left to play.

Arveladze has won twice since taking over from McCann in January and will be eager to start picking up some results between now and the end of the campaign.