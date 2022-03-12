Sunderland will look to continue their good run of form today which has seen the Black Cats pick up seven points in their past three outings, and move back into the top-six.

Sunderland host Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon, a team who they easily brushed past last October in a 4-0 away win.

The visitors sit rock bottom of League One and desperately need to start picking up points if they want any chance of survival this campaign.

The appointment of Alex Neil for Sunderland seems to be building momentum as the new head coach appears driven to instil standards that have been missing from the club over recent years.

His game management was highly applauded and rightly so on Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town due to his double substitution at half time and switch of system which ultimately saw the Black Cats win the second half 3-0.

Sunderland team news

Aiden McGeady has been training for a few weeks now and it’s possible he may return to the squad, albeit on the bench to begin with.

Danny Batth’s ongoing ankle injury has seen him out for a couple of weeks; however, he should be ready for a return soon.

Nathan Broadhead felt stiffness in his hamstring before the midweek affair and hopefully this won’t set his full recovery back much further for Sunderland’s sake.

Alex Pritchard, who was subbed off last Saturday after rolling his ankle, may be left out again just to remove the risk of aggravating it.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Wright

Xhemajli

Winchester

Clarke

Matete

Evans (C)

O’Nien

Gooch

Stewart

Defoe

Luke O’Nien, Jermain Defoe and Lynden Gooch all made a huge impact to the game when brought off the bench on Tuesday night, so if deemed fit enough, it is possible all three may have earned themselves a start.

Neil may opt to begin with the three back system which he changed to after 45 minutes on Tuesday as he acknowledged post-match the four back didn’t have the desired effect.

The expectations…

Sunderland’s home performances as of late haven’t been up to the standard of the away examples witnessed against Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic. Although, with this game against such weak opposition on paper, surely the Wearsiders will look to start with the maximum intensity possible and make a statement.

David Artell’s side may look to come into this one with a similar game plan to Fleetwood Town and maximise every opportunity possible to break the play and slow down the pace, patiently waiting for a breakthrough or a mistake to give them their chance.