Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington are “getting closer” to returning to the action.

Charlton Athletic have been without the pair over recent weeks.

The Addicks have missed them both too and haven’t won in their last six league games.

They have returned to training now and are edging closer to being available for the final stages of the season.

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Both of those guys are getting closer. They’re back outside on the grass today. We will be looking back on that and talking with the physios and sports scientists to see how they have come through.”

Charlton injury latest

Blackett-Taylor has sat out of the last seven matches and his last game was back on 5th February against AFC Wimbledon.

The winger made the move to The Valley last summer after parting company with League Two side Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign and has proven to be a useful addition for the League One side.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

Getting Washington back will also be a big boost to Charlton. The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined recently with a muscle injury he sustained last month.

The striker has scored nine goals this season and will be eager to match his tally of 11 from the last campaign between now and the summer. His contract at the club expires at the end of June so he will be eager to prove that he deserves an extension.

Jackson’s side are back in action tomorrow against Accrington Stanley away.