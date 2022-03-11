Birmingham City are ‘lining up a move’ for Rangers defender Jack Simpson ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Simpson, 25, was linked with both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

Blues wanted to bring Simpson in on deadline day but failed to reach an agreement before the 11pm deadline, and so Simpson remains at Ibrox.

The Englishman has featured just three times in the Scottish top flight this season. The former Bournemouth man has fallen well out of favour at the club and looks set to depart in the summer, despite having four more years on his Rangers contract.

He signed on a pre-contract agreement last year but since, the central defender has managed just eight league outings in total, with several names ahead of him in the pecking order.

Now though, Football Insider report that Birmingham City look set to land Simpson in the summer.

Blues’ defensive options…

Once again, Birmingham City have been leaky in defence this season. Manager Lee Bowyer though hasn’t been helped by injuries, with a number of his players having spent time in the sidelines this season.

The likes of George Friend, Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen in defence have all picked up injuries, with the likes of Harlee Dean having fallen out of favour and left to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Ahead of next season then, defensive additions look to be a necessity for Bowyer and Birmingham City, and the addition of Simpson could be a really shrewd one.

He’s a versatile player able to play on either side of defence, but mainly in the middle. At 25 years old as well, he remains a young player with plenty of years ahead of him and so he could become a Birmingham City player for a long time to come.

Up next for Blues is a home game v Hull City this weekend.