Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has clarified that he is ready to sit down and discuss his contract, though he reiterated that on-pitch matters are more important right now.

Ian Evatt’s side are still in with an outside chance of breaking into the play-off spots, with the club seven points away from the top-six in 11th.

However, the summer transfer window is on the horizon and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to secure the future of key defender Ricardo Santos, who will be entering the final 12 months of his contract come the end of the season.

Speaking previously, Santos has said that he wasn’t planning on rushing into contract talks, insisting that he would rather focus on on-pitch matters. Now, the Portuguese defender has reiterated his desire to stay focused on his football but stated that he is willing to sit down to discuss a new deal now.

As quoted by The Bolton News, here’s what he had to say:

“It is still early stages.

“I think people got confused with what I was saying last time – I wasn’t trying to stall a contract, I just wanted to concentrate and focus on the games I had coming up. The next two months is really important for myself and for the club but I know in the summer my agent, me and the gaffer will sit down and talk properly.

“I am happy to be here and honoured to be captain. I would love to stay but we will see how it goes and hopefully it is positive. But my contract situation is the least important thing at the moment because the games and getting in the play-offs is bigger. Even the gaffer said that.

“My agent is speaking to the gaffer and the club, so it’s still early stages.

“At the moment we are just working on these games coming up.”

The run-in…

With a late jump into the play-offs still on the cards, it’s understandable that Santos’ main focus is on football rather than his future.

Nine games remain for Bolton Wanderers and their current form has put them in with a chance of breaking into the top-six, but the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers will also want to earn a place in the play-offs.

The Trotters have some tough tests remaining, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and more still awaiting Evatt and co.