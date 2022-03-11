Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says he’s had a few conversations with Norwich City loanee Onel Hernandez about his future.

Hernandez, 29, joined Birmingham City on loan from Norwich City in January. Since, the Cuban has proved to be a shrewd addition with three goals and two assists in his 12 league outings so far for Blues.

He was one of a number of January signings who’ve helped better Bowyer’s attacking options with Juninho Bacuna and Lyle Taylor also joining, and their collective goals helping Birmingham City go 16 points clear of the bottom three.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about Hernandez’s future though, Bowyer admitted that he’s had a few conversations with the attacker, but that he’s unsure whether he’ll sign permanently or even on loan again in the summer.

When asked about the prospect of re-signing him, Bowyer said:

“I don’t know – the one thing I do know is Onel loves it here. I have had a few conversations with him and he is really enjoying it.

“Onel is one of those people you need to put your arm round, tell them you love them and let them play.”

Hernandez’s Norwich City situation…

Hernandez fell out of favour at Carrow Road upon his side’s promotion to the Premier League last summer. He was shipped out on loan to Middlesbrough at the start of this campaign but failed to impress, though he has certainly impressed at St Andrew’s.

With Norwich City looking likely to drop back down into the Championship this season, it makes Hernadez’s situation at the club seemingly unclear.

He’s definitely a player who can cut it at this level. The question remains though whether or not he’ll want to stay at the club, and whether the club would consider offloading him given that he’ll be in the final year of his deal come next season.

It’d be a shrewd signing for Bowyer if he can pull it off, but whether or not he can remains unclear at this point.