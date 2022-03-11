Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are all looking into a summer deal for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, who has impressed on loan at Sheffield United this season.

Gibbs-White, 22, joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign.

Since, the Englishman has scored eight goals and assisted seven in his 24 Championship outings for the Blades, proving to be a real talisman for the club in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Now though, TEAMtalk report that all of Fulham, Leeds, Palace and Southampton are interested in a summer deal for Gibbs-White, providing that Wolves would be open to letting him leave permanently.

Wolves though are yet to make a decision on whether or not they will sanction Gibbs-White’s summer exit – he’s under contract at Molineux until 2024.

Ready for the Premier League…

Gibbs-White has had to be patient to get his shot at the Premier League, though he finally looks to be ready to take it on next season.

He’s so far made a handful of top flight appearances for Wolves but he’s not really been given a proper run in the side.

After his showing at Bramall Lane this season though, Gibbs-White looks primed for the Premier League – he’s got all the attributes of a top flight midfielder, being able to play in a number of positions and being able to score and create a variety of goals.

If he can finish the season well with Sheffield United and help them to a top-six spot then it’ll give Wolves a real headache in the summer, with so many teams now being linked with the Englishman.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Coventry City this weekend.