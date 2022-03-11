Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has said he hopes to sort Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter’s future ‘in the coming weeks’ despite the ongoing situation surrounding the club.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, there has been talk of a potential permanent move to the MKM Stadium for Baxter.

It was reported earlier this month that talks had begun regarding a move to Hull City, but after Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s assets have been frozen, there is uncertainty surrounding the ‘keeper’s situation.

Now, Hull City boss Arveladze has been asked about the ‘keeper, stating that although the situation is unclear given the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge, he hopes to “sort out” something “in the coming weeks”.

As quoted by Hull Live, here’s what he had to say:

“I think this has happened quickly, it’s too early.

I don’t know how much it will change things. We will just wait to hear more about it in the coming days, and I’m sure we’ll get a clearer picture.

“On our side, we’re happy with him and we want to look after him. We need to think in the same direction and make each other happy, both sides are happy right now. The most difficult part is when you leave Chelsea and decide that your future is here, your best years ahead of you are here, that’s a big decision to make.

“We have no problems and I hope it is something we can sort out in the coming weeks.”

Injury latest

After spending much of the season as number two, Baxter broke into the starting XI in November. He started 12 consecutive games and kept six clean sheets, including three in his last three games for the club.

However, the Chelsea loanee has now been absent since January 29th.

A hand injury has kept him on the sidelines and he is still battling to return to full fitness, so it remains to be seen when he is deemed ready to return to action under Arveladze.

Until then, it will be hoped that Matt Ingram can notch up some clean sheets, having kept only two since the start of February.

Up next for Arveladze and Hull City is a trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City, who are three points ahead of the Tigers.