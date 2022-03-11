Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said that winger Kamil Jozwiak is in the process of sorting out a work permanent and visa ahead of a proposed move to the MLS.

Reports emerged earlier this month stating that MLS outfit Charlotte FC had agreed to sign Jozwiak from Derby County.

However, despite the agreement and having attended the recent match against D.C. United, Jozwiak is yet to be announced as a Charlotte player, nor has it been announced by Derby County that he has left.

Now, Rams boss Rooney has provided an update on the Polish international’s proposed move to the United States.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Rooney confirmed that Jozwiak, who has been sidelined through an ankle problem recently, is going through the process of gaining a work permit and a visa. Until then, he won’t be playing for Derby County and the expectation is that a move will be completed.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Kamil is going through the process of a work permit and visa to play out in the States.

“I know, I have been through that myself, that can take quite a bit of time but we are not expecting him to come back and play here. Everything is in the process of him playing in the MLS.

“As long as you are in the process of getting your visa, you can pre-sign. We are expecting him to sign.”

Jozwiak’s time in Derby

Having spent his entire career in Poland, Jozwiak joined Derby County in September 2020 in an eye-catching move to Pride Park.

Across all competitions, the 23-year-old has netted only once and laid on four assists in 64 games for the Rams. He put in some strong displays on either the left or right-hand side but, on the whole, he is a player who will have left fans wanting more.

If the move does go through as Rooney expects, Jozwiak’s last outing in a Derby County shirt will have been in the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City in January.