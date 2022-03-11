West Brom manager Steve Bruce is hoping to plan his summer transfer business early.

Bruce signed an 18-month deal as West Brom manager last month. The former Newcastle United boss went winless in his first five games in charge before claiming a 2-0 win away at Hull City last time – a win which relieved a lot of early pressure on Bruce.

The Baggies however remain in 13th place of the Championship table. A top-six finish looks well off the cards now and so attention will quickly start to turn towards next season.

Speaking to Express and Star, Bruce has revealed that he wants to start readying deals for free agents and loan players ahead of the summer, saying:

“It’s vitally important to start early. We would be wrong to not identify the Bosmans of this world because everyone else is.

“When you are in March you have to start planning. Loans – from the big clubs – always help when you are in the Championship.

“But usually they are a little bit later. Usually, clubs take their young ones away with them and then make a decision on whether they stay or go out on loan.

“But when it comes to who is available on a Bosman – we have got to be ahead of the game and target people who we think will improve us. And there are some good ones out there.”

Looking ahead…

Bruce looks to have one shot at becoming a successful manager at West Brom, which is next season. He’ll be hoping for a decent enough finish to this campaign as to keep the harmony within his squad and among the fans, though his tenure really is all about next season.

How much, if any, transfer budget Bruce will be allowed next summer remains to be seen. Given how Bruce is already eyeing up free and loan signings though, it suggests that the budget might be somewhat tight.

Nevertheless, Bruce’s preparations for the 2022/23 campaign look to be well underway and with a few keen signings, West Brom could really make some much-needed improvements and get themselves into top-six contention once again.

There’s a lot of work that needs doing to this squad but the foundations are there. There’s some decent players that he can build a squad around but deals will need to be done early.

Up next for West Brom is a home game v Huddersfield Town this evening.