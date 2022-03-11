Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be one of a number of clubs looking over Bradford City’s Paudie O’Connor, reports The Star.

O’Connor, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season. The former Leeds United man is in his fourth season with Bradford City and he’s once again proved to be an integral player for the Bantams.

This season in League Two, O’Connor has featured 35 times in the league and scored three goals.

He’s been a mainstay in the side for the past two seasons but the club have no doubt struggled in League Two this time round, with Derek Adams having been sacked earlier in the year and replaced with Mark Hughes.

Bradford currently sit in 15th place of the table and have lost their last five in the league now.

But O’Connor could be handed a League One lifeline in the summer with The Star claiming that Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for the Irishman in the summer, when his Bradford City contract expires.

Leeds connection…

O’Connor has trials with both Crystal Palace and Leicester City before joining up with Leeds United in 2017. He left his hometown club Limerick to sign for Leeds and would go on to feature four times in the league for the club, before leaving permanently for Bradford in 2019.

And he’s since proved himself to be a quality League Two centre-back with the club. He’s commanding, composed and has ball-playing ability and so it’s easy to see why Sheffield Wednesday are interested, though the Owls aren’t alone in their pursuit of O’Connor.

It seems like he could have many options in the summer and a move to Hillsborough could just be one of those options.