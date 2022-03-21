With QPR displaying many talented options at the heart of the defence, choosing five candidates for this list will be a difficult task.

The R’s currently find themselves 8th in the Championship and remain in contention for a top-six finish despite a dip in form.

Defenders at QPR have always epitomised the basics of defending by being aggressive, dominant while displaying real leadership.

Will any current QPR defenders make the list? Here we take a look at QPR’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century to date…

Richard Dunne (2013-2015)

A player who was always willing to put his body on the line at whatever cost.

Signed in 2013 following his Aston Villa release, Dunne helped QPR return to the Premier League featuring 28 times in the top-flight.

Dunne will always be remembered for his heroic play-off final display which saw QPR claim promotion against Derby County.

Despite a relatively short career in west London, the Ireland international’s contribution cannot be underestimated during his two-year stint at the club.

Clint Hill (2010-2016)

A player who left the club with a defining legacy, Mr QPR himself had to feature on this list.

Hill featured 185 times for QPR across his six-year affiliation with the club while twice leading the club to promotion in 2011 and 2014.

The 43-year-old who’s currently assistant manager at high-flying Stockport County was adored by QPR fans and will long live in the memory of those who watched him play.

Danny Shittu (2001-2006, 2011-2012)

Across two spells for the club, the Nigerian international made nearly 200 appearances scoring 15 goals and became a fan favourite with his powerful displays in defence, while forming a formidable partnership with Clarke Carlisle.

Shittu’s bravery and commitment to play for the age was underlined when he stayed on the pitch despite suffering a ACL injury against Bournemouth.

Kaspars Gorkss (2008-2011)

This is a player who may have gone under the radar during his time at the club.

The Latvian international, who registered an impressive 89 caps for his country formed a fantastic pairing with Fitz Hall which inspired the Hoops to promotion in 2011.

QPR fans hailed Gorkss’ ability and had very few weaknesses to his game being a modern-day defender.

The former Blackpool man went onto play 124 times for the club, scoring six times also.

Rob Dickie (2020-present)

The former Oxford United man has quickly established himself as a Premier League player in the making following his transition from League One.

After winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year honour in his first season at Championship level, Dickie has kicked on again this campaign while gaining a reputation for scoring long-range screamers.

Despite representing QPR for a short period, Dickie’s superb quality in-possession and aerial ability means a place in this list is definitely warranted.