In their 135 years of existence, Barnsley have seen many centre-backs through the doors of Oakwell, with them all ranging in terms of success.

The 21st Century has presented Barnsley with some good years, including many promotions, and also some bad years which saw relegation from the Championship on multiple occasions.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Barnsley’s top five centre-backs from the 21st century.

Michal Helik (2020-Present)

Beginning with the only member of the current playing squad, Helik has been a rock at the back for Barnsley since signing in September 2020.

Helik helped Barnsley to a 5th place finish in the 2020/21 season and is currently doing all he can to prevent the Tykes from being relegated from the Championship. Despite being sent off on his league debut, Helik made a good transformation and is always reliable.

Marc Roberts (2015-2017)

Barnsley-born Roberts joined the club from non-league club Halifax Town and helped Barnsley reach, and win the League One Playoffs in the 2015/16 season. Roberts then established himself as a key figure in the Championship the following season.

Following the departure of Conor Hourihane in January 2017, the local lad was named captain of the town he grew up in.

In total, Roberts featured 72 times for Barnsley, scoring five goals.

Martin Cranie (2012-2015)

Another former captain, Cranie played for the club during its successful Championship days and also in the low days of League One. He was a player that was always consistent and gave at least a 7/10 performance every time he played.

Cranie featured 122 times for the Reds, scoring just one goal in that time. He was released by the club following budget cuts and signed for Huddersfield Town after departing. He has since had spells at Middlesborough, Sheffield United and most recently Luton Town.

Michael Sollbauer (2020-2021)

Despite only being here for a year, Sollbauer brought much-needed leadership to a youthful team when he signed in January 2020.

His experience was a key factor in helping Barnsley pull off the ‘Great Escape’ in the summer of 2020. The next year, Sollbauer helped Barnsley achieve a 5th place finish, before returning to Austria to be back closer to family.

Ethan Pinnock (2017-2019)



Another defender signed from non-league, Pinnock arrived from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2017. In his first season, his appearances were limited as the Tykes suffered relegation to League One. However, Pinnock shone in the lower league and was a star in Barnsley’s bid to win promotion straight away, which they managed.

Pinnock formed a great pairing with Liam Lindsay to help Barnsley to a 2nd place finish, Unfortunately, Pinnock was sold that summer to Brentford, and he is still there now competing for Brentford in the Premier League.