Ipswich Town supporters have been treated with many top drawer central defenders in recent times.

With the club seemingly heading in the right direction to recreate previous successful periods of the 70s and 80s, developing a solid foundation at the back is vitally important with Ipswich displaying those qualities this season.

Here we take a look at Ipswich Town’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century so far…

Gareth McAuley (2008-2011)

A player who wore his heart on his sleeve for both club and country. Following his arrival from Leicester City in 2008, McAuley quickly adhered himself at Portman Road with his impressive displays in defence.

The Northern Ireland International, who made 80 appearances for his country, became Town’s captain following Richard Taylor’s departure.

126 outings later, the potent set-piece threat was handed a Premier League opportunity by Roy Hodgson’s West Brom in 2011.

Despite McAuley’s exit frustrating some supporters rejecting new contract offers from the club, the Linfield academy graduate deserves his place in this list.

Luke Woolfenden (2017-present)

With Woolfenden thriving under Kieran McKenna’s guidance, he is certainly cementing himself as one of League One’s best defenders.

After making his debut against Luton Town in 2017, the 23-year-old has become a popular figure amongst Ipswich Town support with his ball-playing ability and tackling qualities evident upon most weeks.

Woolfenden remains the only play to feature in this list that is still currently featuring for the League One outfit.

Luke Chambers (2012-2021)

Chambers cemented his place in Ipswich history following his iconic spell at Portman Road.

Displaying an exemplary injury record across nine seasons, the 36-year-old forced his way into Town’s top 10 all-time appearance makers with 396 outings.

The central defender, who also deputised at right-back when needed, signed on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest in a deal that could go down as one of the club’s best-ever free transfers.

Chambers is currently applying his trade with League Two Colchester United following his Ipswich Town departure in May 2021.

Christophe Berra (2013-2017)

After signing from Wolves in the summer of 2013, Berra went on to make 185 appearances with 14 goals during his four-year stint in Suffolk.

The Edinburgh-born defender became a mainstay during Mick McCarthy’s tenure contributing to the club making the Championship play-offs in his second campaign.

Despite McCarthy wanting to keep Berra, personal reasons saw him return back to Scotland with the 37-year-old now featuring for Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers.

Jason De Vos (2004-2008)

A true captain and magnificent leader. De Vos’ whole-hearted displays earned him many plaudits while is a player still talked about at the club.

Signed from Wigan Athletic in 2004, the Canadian played 179 times for the club before announcing his retirement from the game in 2008.

Prior to his Ipswich Town arrival, De Vos inspired the Latics to promotion to the Championship in 2003 and will always be remembered for his qualities on and off the field.