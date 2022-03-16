Bolton Wanderers have had some great centre-backs over the course of their history.

In the 21st century, Bolton Wanderers have had some of the best years in their history, including finishing as high as 6th and qualifying for the UEFA Cup for the first time ever in 2005

Here in no particular order, we take a look at Bolton Wanderers’ top-five centre backs of the 21st century so far…

Fernando Hierro (2004-2005)

The first name on this list is the most famous centre-back that has played for the Trotters, largely because of his time at Real Madrid.

Hierro only played 34 games but he was a huge reason why Wanderers finished in the European spots in 2005 as his leadership and experience helped him settle perfectly into the backline.

Tim Ream (2011-2015)

Ream is currently playing for top-of-the-table Fulham and the American has been there for a number of years, but before he moved to West London he had a successful spell in the North West for Bolton Wanderers.

Ream played 126 times for Wanderers, with the majority of those coming in the Championship. He became a popular figure amongst fans before leaving for Fulham in 2015.

Gary Cahill (2007-2012)

Cahill went on to earn 61 caps for England and become one of the best defenders in the Premier League while playing for Chelsea.

He made 147 appearances during his time at Bolton Wanderers, managing to chip in with an impressive 15 goals and seven assists, proving a threat from set-pieces – not to forget his outstanding defensive ability which caught the eye of Chelsea.

Bruno Ngotty (2001-2006)

Ngotty played 171 times for Bolton Wanderers across five different competitions, including the UEFA Cup in 05/06.

He was a key part in the years of Premier League success under Sam Allardyce showing why he is included on this top five list.

David Wheater (2010-2019)

Wheater is the highest appearance maker on this list with 236 outings and was a fan favourite throughout his time at Bolton Wanderers.

He had to leave in 2019 due to the administration and is now playing for National League North side Darlington.