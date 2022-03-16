Portsmouth have matched dizzying highs with harrowing lows across the course of their 124-year history.

In the early part of the 21st Century, the Blues secured an FA Cup win, enjoyed a run in the UEFA Cup, and finished in the top half of the Premier League.

Some of the players to ply their trade in PO4 prior to the club’s stratospheric fall from grace will remain in Pompey folklore forever. In no particular order, we take a look at some of the greatest central defenders to ever wear the star and crescent…

Linvoy Primus (2000-09)

When fans of other clubs think Pompey at their peak, Primus’s name may not be top of that list – but his legacy among Pompey fans is cemented for time eternal. 198 league appearances across nine seasons after joining from Reading, the man with an indomitable spirit helped secure a Division One title in 2002-03, and consolidate his side in the top flight for another four years.

A serious knee injury sidelined the fan-favourite for two years, before making one last appearance. Coming on as a late substitute in a victory over Sunderland, every single touch was cheered, his name raucously chanted around the ground. It was his last career game.

Sol Campbell (2006-09)

The man who traversed the North London divide, winning trophies at both clubs, and previously wearing the captain’s armband for England, was a huge boon for Pompey when he signed upon the expiration of his contract at Arsenal.

The iconic Campbell x Portsmouth image is the captain lifting the FA Cup in the royal box at Wembley in 2008, the first time a Pompey player had lifted the trophy since 1939.

Sylvain Distin (2007-09)

The former PSG and Manchester City man was another to sign for Harry Redknapp as a free agent. Campbell’s partner for the FA Cup success, Distin’s two years on Portsea Island were during the highest peak of Portsmouth since the millennium ticked over.

Campbell’s departure before Distin’s in the same offseason meant that for a very brief time, the Frenchman was club captain, until he would sign for Everton. The cup victory was his only honour in English football.

Arjan De Zeeuw (2002-05)

106 games for the Dutchman during his time in Portsmouth spanned Division One title glory and crucial effort to consolidate their place in the Premier League. Such was his authority, he won the club’s Player of the Season award after their first season back in the top flight.

Hermann Hreidarsson (2007-12)

The Iceman technically spent most of his Portsmouth career playing at left-back; but he could not be left off this list. Another of this list to lift that 2008 FA Cup, his no-nonsense, hard-charging, leave-it-all-on-the-field style won Pompey fans over almost immediately.

An Achilles injury sidelined him for over half a year; but he still became a centurion for the club, racking up 102 league appearances.