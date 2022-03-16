Leyton Orient have had some legendary centre-backs over the course of their 141-year history.

Although the 21st Century to date has seen mixed results for the O’s, there are still some players that will live long in the memories of the Brisbane Road faithful for many years to come.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at the club’s top five centre-backs-

Mathieu Baudry (2012-2016)

Mathieu Baudry joined Orient from fellow League One side AFC Bournemouth, having spent latter parts of the previous season on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge, and made 128 appearances across four seasons in East London.

He was an integral part of the side that reached the League One play-off final in 2014, and two years later was made club captain following relegation to League Two – a role he kept until his release in 2016 where he went on to join Doncaster Rovers.

Josh Coulson (2017-2021)

Josh Coulson initially joined on loan from Cambridge United and made his deal permanent the following January after providing solid performances under both Steve Davis and Justin Edinburgh.

He went on to make 117 appearances for the club and was made captain in 2019 to cover for the injured Jobi McAnuff. He then remained vice-captain under his contract expiry and subsequent departure in 2021 when he joined local rivals Southend United.

Gabriel Zakuani (2000-2006)

Scouted and signed to the youth academy at age 14, Gabriel Zakuani made his senior debut in March 2003 – aged just 16. He ended up making close to 100 appearances across three seasons for the O’s, and ended his time in East London with a final-day promotion to League One.

The defender was part of the side that defeated Fulham in the 2006 FA Cup, who proceeded to signed him in July that year.

Marvin Ekpiteta (2018-2020)

Brought in by Edinburgh, Marvin Ekpiteta made the step up and slotted in comfortably into a backline that would eventually go on and win the National League title.

He went on to make 27 appearances in his first Football League season before moving to Blackpool.

John Mackie (2004-2007)

Joining the club in January 2004 from Reading, John Mackie soon established himself at the back alongside Zakuani. He made 135 appearances during his four years with the club, and was captain of the side that won automatic promotion to League One in the 2005/06 season.

The Londoner eventually left to join Brentford and now manages Walthamstow FC.