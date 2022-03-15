The 21st Century brought many memorable moments for AFC Bournemouth, fighting for survival in League Two to the miracle of reaching the Premier League.

It’s a period which has brought through many fan favourites who will be remembered for doing their part to bring the glory days to the Vitality.

Here we’re taking a look at Bournemouth’s top five centre backs of the 21st century so far…

Lloyd Kelly

Starting with possibly a contentious choice, considering Kelly’s Bournemouth career is nowhere near as extensive as the others on this list, but that doesn’t mean his impact on the club hasn’t been any less impressive.

Just over 70 games, 24 clean sheets and taking on the captain’s armband at 23 just shows the qualities he possesses as his career continues to develop.

Nathan Ake

The Bournemouth poster boy after his arrival from Chelsea, Nathan Ake will always be remembered for his time on the south coast. After a successful loan season and a record fee paid, he spent five years as part of the best Bournemouth squad of all time.

Although Ake’s spell sadly came to an end after the club’s relegation, he will always be a fan favourite, leaving the Cherries with some memorable moments to cherish.

Eddie Howe

The first name that many will think of when they hear AFC Bournemouth, Eddie Howe has left a lasting legacy at the club through his spell as both a player and a manager. While he is better known to the non-Bournemouth fans as a manager, his playing days are fondly remembered by those at Dean Court.

With over 270 appearances for the club, being so highly thought of by the fans that they themselves got the funds together to assure his return to Bournemouth, before sadly having to retire at 29. Howe will always be a name that appears in Bournemouth legend.

Steve Cook

What would this list be without Steve Cook? The man who was there to see the club rise from League One to the Premier League. After being brought in initially on a loan deal from Brighton, it was clear from the first kick that Cook and Bournemouth would be a match made in heaven.

A total of 388 appearances later, and staking his claim for status as a club legend, Cook left Bournemouth to join Nottingham Forest. However, he will always be remembered for being a hard-to-break down defender and charismatic character around the club.

Tommy Elphick

With 142 appearances and three promotions to his name, it would be impossible not to include Tommy Elphick in this list. Captaining the club during their meteoric rise from the third tier to the top flight, he picked up an award or two along the way for his immense displays at the back.

Described as an inspiration by his manager Howe, Elphick will always be known for his leadership and the connection he made with the fan-base.