Tranmere Rovers have had some brilliant centre-backs throughout their history.

With the 21st Century coming with some of the highest of highs the football club has ever seen but also some of the lowest of lows, a plethora of centre-backs have shone for the Whites.

Here, in no particular order, we look at Tranmere’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century.

Steve McNulty (2015-2019)

McNulty originally signed with the whites on loan from Luton Town.

After being relegated to the National League the prior season to McNulty signing, Tranmere really needed a leader to help them get back into the football league, and that is what they got.

With 153 appearances for Rovers over the four season the centre-back was at the club, he certainly helped the Whites in their back-to-back promotions to League One.

Ian Sharp (1998-2006)

Sharp has a successful eight year spell at Prenton Park before leaving Rovers for Rotherham in 2006.

Sharp played for the Whites mainly when they were in League one making 152 total appearances for the club and scoring seven in the process. The centre-back managed a very good career for the likes of Rotherham and Burton after he left rovers.

Ian Goodison (2004-2014)

Ian Goodison is regarded as an icon among many Tranmere fans, and for good reason.

After signing from Jamaican outfit Seba United in 2004, Goodison went on to play 395 games for the Whites. Throughout all his seasons at the club Rovers remained in League One, this is not to discredit Goodison however as he helped get the club into the playoffs in the 2004/05 season.

Michael Ihiekwe (2014-2017)

Ihiekwe started his rovers career in the 2014/15 season when the whites singed him on a free from Hull City.

The strong centre-back quickly became a first team regular for Tranmere and when they were relegated to the National League Ihiekwe decided to stick with Rovers. After 123 appearances for the club Ihiekwe finally left for his current outfit Rotherham United where he has been ever since.

Manny Monthe (2018-2021)

Monthe was originally signed on loan from Forest Green for a month at the end of the 2017/18 season. This was soon to become a very good signing for rovers.

After the 17/18 season Monthe would join the Whites on a permanent basis and spearheaded their defence in the League Two season which saw the whites go up through the play-offs. Monthe Played 143 games for Rovers in the end and left the club for Walsall in the summer.