Throughout the club’s history, Hull City have had some heroic centre-backs.

The 21st century has brought possibly some of the best defenders to East Yorkshire with The Tigers enjoying great success by reaching the Premier League on multiple occasions, getting to their first-ever FA Cup final and enjoying their first-ever time playing in an European tournament.

So, here in no particular order, we’ll be looking at Hull City’s top five centre-backs in the last century.

Curtis Davies

Brought in from Birmingham City by ex-manager Steve Bruce, Davies was somewhat of a cult hero during his time at Hull City. He was named Player of the Year in his first year at the club and scored one of Hull’s two goals in their FA Cup final against Arsenal.

During his time in East Yorkshire, Davies formed a formidable partnership with fellow veteran defender Michael Dawson. The now Derby County man played 123 times for Hull, while being on the score sheet four times.

Michael Dawson

The aforementioned Dawson makes this list for his four seasons at the club where he captained the side on multiple occasions. The now 38-year-old was brought into the club by Steve Bruce from Tottenham Hotspur as he tried to keep his side in the top flight.

Michael Dawson was a graduate of the Nottingham Forest academy alongside brothers Andy and Kevin, and it is back at The City Ground where the veteran defender resides now for his second stint at the club.

Harry Maguire

The Sheffield-born defender was really a bit part player during his early days at Hull, until his final season in 2016/17 where he massively impressed as The Tigers were narrowly relegated under Marco Silva.

Maguire then secured a move to Leicester City before moving to Manchester United for a record £80million where he is currently captain at Old Trafford, along with captain his national side.

Michael Turner

Turner was a sturdy man at the back during his time for Hull as he helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League. The 6ft 4in centre-back was also named player of the year for two years in a row during his time in black and amber as he became a real fan favourite.

The 38-year-old was last seen playing for Southend United in League One before being retiring after he was released by the Shrimps.

James Chester

The Welsh national played some of the best football of his career while at Hull City as he arrived from Manchester United in 2011. Chester went on to also score in the 2014 FA Cup final along with Curtis Davies.

Chester now plays for Championship side Stoke City, and he also has an international career to be proud of as he has made 35 caps so far for Wales, being part of their heroic Euro 2016 campaign.