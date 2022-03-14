Swansea City have had some great defenders over the last 22 years.

From academy products like Ben Davies, to players brought in from elsewhere like Neil Taylor, Swansea City has seen some seminal defenders over the course of the century so far.

But here, our focus is central defenders. We take a look at Swansea City’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century in no particular order…

Ashley Williams (2008-2016)

Williams is undoubtedly one of the best defenders to don the black and white of Swansea City.

Having signed initially on loan from Stockport Country before making it permanent, not only did Williams become a stalwart in the Swans defence, but the Welsh national team’s too. He later went on to earn captaincy at club and international level, before moving on to Everton in the summer of 2016.

His decisive forward passing, and his ruthless defending made him one of, if not, the best defender the Swans have ever had in their ranks.

Garry Monk (2004-2015)

Monk, who moved into the management role at Swansea City after retiring, played for the Swans for over a decade and was captain for most of those years.

He was a seminal figure at the back throughout the years of lower league football the Swans played, before also being a regular during the early Premier League days. Over the course of his time with the club, Monk played 271 times across all competitions.

He retired in 2015 to take up management with the Swans, where he had a successful stint until he was sacked in 2016.

Alfie Mawson (2016-2018)

Mawson was signed as the replacement for the aforementioned Williams, coming in with big shoes to fill, and it felt as if Williams never left.

Mawson brought to the table the exact same qualities as Williams and had the potential to become even better being a youngster at the time. After Swansea City were relegated, Mawson left for Fulham, where he hasn’t really lived up to the potential shown in the Swans jersey.

If he ever needs a place to revitalise his career, he would fit right into a Russell Martin defence.

Alan Tate (2004-2015)

Tate was Monk’s partner in defence for the majority of his time at the Swans. A technically gifted player who knew how to defend properly as well, he was a much-adored figure among Swansea City fans and will be well-remembered by supporters.

In later years, due to the acquisition of Williams, he moved to left-back and proceeded to ply his trade in that position as well as centrally.

He retired and took up coaching within the Swans, until Steve Cooper took Tate to Nottingham Forest with him.

Federico Fernandez (2014-2018)

Fernandez was a smash-hit in Swansea City after his arrival from Napoli.

He made 118 appearances over four years at the Swans.

Always a rock at the back, and a player that would know when to make the right tackle, Fernandez was crucial to the Swans’ survival in multiple seasons throughout the back-end of the Premier League days.